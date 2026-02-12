teacher dies after thailand school shooting

Una sparatoria nella scuola di Hat Yai, nel sud della Thailandia, ha causato la morte di una insegnante. Il colpo di pistola è stato sparato da un uomo armato, che ha aperto il fuoco all’interno dell’istituto. La donna è stata colpita e non ce l’ha fatta. La polizia sta indagando sul movente e cerca ancora il responsabile. La comunità scolastica è sotto shock.

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A female teacher died on Thursday in southern Thailand’s Hat Yai district after a gunman opened fire at a school where she worked, the provincial administration said on social media. A female student was also shot. Information about her condition has not yet been released. Sasiphat, who also served as the school’s director, was taken to an intensive care unit for surgery but died at around 2 am due to internal organ injuries and significant blood loss, the health ministry said. The school posted a message of condolence on its Facebook page, saying “although we have lost you, the memories and the goodness you left behind will remain in our heart forever. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

