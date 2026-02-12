Questa mattina, il governo svedese ha annunciato che invierà i suoi aerei da combattimento Gripen per pattugliare le acque intorno a Groenlandia e Islanda. La mossa fa parte della missione NATO chiamata Arctic Sentry, che mira a monitorare la regione artica. La decisione arriva in un momento di crescente attenzione internazionale sulla sicurezza in quella zona.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sweden will patrol around Iceland and Greenland with Gripen fighter jets as part of NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission, it said on Thursday. NATO said on Wednesday it had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland. “This strengthens deterrence, protects our common interests, and contributes to stability in a region that is crucial for Europe and transatlantic cooperation,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristeon said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO’s Arctic Sentry

La NATO ha avviato ufficialmente “Arctic Sentry”, una missione per rafforzare la sua presenza nell’Artico.

La NATO si prepara a lanciare la missione Arctic Sentry nei prossimi giorni.

Un ufficiale militare della Nato ha detto a Euronews che Arctic Sentry non è un modo di placare gli Usa dopo la disputa sulla Groenlandia ma una prova che l'Alleanza sta "cercando di anticipare" le minacce nell'Artico #EuropeNews x.com

Un ufficiale militare della Nato ha detto a Euronews che Arctic Sentry non è un modo di placare gli Usa dopo la disputa sulla Groenlandia ma una prova che l'Alleanza sta "cercando di anticipare" le minacce nell'Artico #EuropeNews - facebook.com facebook