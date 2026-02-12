Nella penisola iberica, pioggia intensa e vento forte continuano a colpire le regioni di Spagna e Portogallo. Le autorità hanno dichiarato lo stato di allerta e sono in allerta massima per fronteggiare i danni causati dalle intense perturbazioni. Strade allagate, alberi caduti e interruzioni di corrente sono stati segnalati in diverse zone. Le squadre di emergenza sono al lavoro per gestire le conseguenze di questa prima ondata di maltempo.

One person was in a serious condition after being struck by a falling tree in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia in the latest storms to hit the region in the past few weeks. Part of the A1 motorway between Portugal’s north and south collapsed on Wednesday night near the medieval city of Coimbra after a levee broke underneath. A red alert - the highest level - has been decreed in the northern Spanish regions of Galicia, Cantabria and the Basque Country after the arrival on Wednesday of Nils, the eighth storm to hit Spain this year. Weather agency AEMET warned of waves up to nine metres (30 feet) tall. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Spain and Portugal on high alert as storms cause more damage

Approfondimenti su Spain Portugal

Le autorità nel sud della Spagna hanno evacuato alcune zone residenziali.

I contadini di Spagna e Portogallo descrivono danni enormi ai campi causati dalla tempesta Marta.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Storm Kristin: Central Portugal on Flood Alert | WION Climate Tracker

Ultime notizie su Spain Portugal

Argomenti discussi: Storm warnings for Portugal, Spain a week after Kristin destruction; Portogallo-Spagna | EURO Futsal 2026; Cinven negotiates the purchase of Burger King in Italia; DAZN to show 2026 FIFA World Cup channel exclusively on pay TV in Spain.

Spain and Portugal on high alert as storms cause more damageBy David Latona and Paolo Laudani MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swathes of Spain and Portugal were on high alert on Thursday as heavy rain and strong winds battered the Iberian peninsula, felling trees, ... msn.com

Storm Leonardo slams Spain and Portugal, leaving 1 dead and a girl missingA man has died from rising floodwaters in Portugal, while a girl in Spain remained missing after being swept away by a swollen river ... abcnews.go.com

In Spain, Portugal and Italy, the problem of rural ‘desertification’ has grown so dire it has become a political issue. Link in comments - facebook.com facebook

Cinven offers €300m to buy the Burger King Italian branch. The PE aims to subsequently merge the business with its operations in Spain and Portugal. #highyield x.com