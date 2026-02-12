six more children reunited with russian ukrainian families us and russia say

Questa mattina, Washington e Mosca hanno annunciato che sei bambini russi e ucraini sono stati riuniti con le loro famiglie. Le autorità dei due paesi hanno confermato che il processo di ricongiungimento procede e che altri bambini potrebbero presto tornare a casa. La notizia arriva in un momento di crescente attenzione sulla tutela dei minori coinvolti nel conflitto.

WASHINGTONMOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Six more Russian and Ukrainian children are being reunited with their families, Washington and Moscow said on Thursday, crediting efforts by U.S. first lady Melania Trump. One child would return to Russia and five children would be reunited with their families in Ukraine, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said in a post on Telegram. The U.S. first lady wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin in August about the plight of Ukrainian children separated from their families by war. Ukraine accuses Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow denies. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Maria Lvova-Belova, la commissaria russa per i diritti dei minori, ha annunciato che sei bambini stanno per tornare nelle loro famiglie in Russia e in Ucraina.

La capitale ucraina è stata colpita da un attacco aereo, con droni russi che hanno raggiunto diverse zone della città.

