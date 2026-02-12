norwegian police search homes of ex pm jagland in epstein probe

La polizia norvegese ha perquisito questa mattina le case dell’ex primo ministro Thorbjorn Jagland a Oslo. Le autorità stanno indagando su un caso legato a Epstein. Jagland non è stato arrestato, ma la polizia ha sequestrato alcuni documenti. La notizia ha fatto il giro della capitale, mentre l’indagine prosegue senza fare nomi ufficiali.

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian police searched the homes of former prime minister Thorbjoern Jagland on Thursday, his lawyer said, as part of an ongoing investigation into ties between prominent Norwegians and late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Images circulated by Norwegian dailies VG, Dagbladet, Dagens Naeringsliv and Aftenposten showed investigators carrying cardboard boxes into Jagland’s Oslo residence. The raid came a day after the Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights watchdog, which Jagland led from 2009 to 2019, lifted his diplomatic immunity. “Oekokrim is currently conducting searches of Thorbjoern Jagland’s residence and recreational properties. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La polizia britannica ha perquisito due proprietà di Peter Mandelson, ex ministro e figura di spicco della politica britannica.

La polizia norvegese ha aperto un’indagine sull’ex primo ministro Jagland.

