nato should be more based on partnership instead of dependency pentagon policy chief says

La NATO deve cambiare rotta: il capo della politica militare statunitense in Europa ha detto che l’Alleanza dovrebbe puntare di più sulla collaborazione tra paesi, invece di creare dipendenze. Con più soldi per la difesa, i paesi europei e il Canada diventeranno alleati più equilibrati. La parola chiave resta partnership, ha ribadito, senza nascondere che l’obiettivo è rafforzare l’unità e l’efficacia dell’alleanza.

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Increased military spending by Europe countries and Canada will make NATO allies more equal partners within the alliance, U.S. Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby said on Thursday. “In 2025 we saw a genuine commitment to have Europe lead the conventional defence of NATO,” the Pentagon’s policy chief said before a meeting with defence ministers from NATO countries in Brussels. “Now it’s time to march out together, to be pragmatic, we have a really strong basis for working together in partnership, for a NATO based on partnership rather than dependency. Really a return to what NATO originally was intended for,” he said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

