movies can change the world but not politically says berlin film festival juror wim wenders

L’attore e regista Wim Wenders ha ribadito che i filmmaker devono evitare di entrare in politica. Durante il Festival di Berlino, ha detto che il loro compito è cambiare il modo in cui le persone pensano, non le scelte politiche. Wenders ha spiegato che i film possono influenzare profondamente, ma senza coinvolgimenti diretti nella sfera politica.

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German director Wim Wenders said on Thursday filmmakers must stay out of politics and focus on changing how people think, at the start of the Berlin Film Festival. Germany’s response to the Gaza war has been criticised as overly cautious, mostly owing to an enduring sense of guilt for the Nazi Holocaust. Speaking to journalists at the festival, where he is head of this year’s seven-member international jury, the 80-year-old said: “We have to do the work of people and not the work of politicians.” The livestream of the press conference cut out shortly after the question on Gaza, prompting the journalist who asked it to accuse the festival of censorship. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

