morocco to spend $330 million on flood relief plan

Il governo marocchino ha annunciato che investirà 330 milioni di dollari per affrontare le conseguenze delle recenti inondazioni. La cifra servirà a migliorare le infrastrutture e ad aiutare le persone colpite, in particolare agricoltori e residenti delle zone danneggiate. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di maltempo che hanno causato danni ingenti e spinto le autorità a intervenire con un piano di emergenza.

Weeks of torrential rain and releases from overflowing dams have inundated villages, farmland and the city of Ksar El Kebir in the northwest of the North African country. Floods have displaced 188,000 people and submerged 110,000 hectares of farmland, according to official figures. The government has declared the hardest-hit municipalities as disaster areas, the prime minister’s office said in a statement carried by state media. It said 1.7 billion dirhams of the relief budget would go toward repairing basic infrastructure, including roads and hydro-agricultural networks. The remainder would fund rehousing, reconstruction of destroyed homes, support to small businesses and assistance to farmers and livestock breeders. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

