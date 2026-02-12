moldovan pm says law must be upheld in dispute over occupied church

Il primo ministro moldavo Alexandru Munteanu ha ribadito che tutti devono rispettare la legge, anche i fedeli coinvolti nella disputa sull’occupazione della chiesa. Durante una conferenza stampa, Munteanu ha sottolineato che lo Stato agirà secondo le norme, senza tollerare comportamenti che possano mettere a rischio l’ordine pubblico o la legalità. La questione dell’edificio religioso continua a dividere le comunità locali, ma il governo ha chiarito che non farà eccezioni.

Neither church has full independence in the country lying between Ukraine and Romania. A priest from the Russia-linked church, accompanied by his wife and two children, took over the building last week in the village of Dereneu in central Moldova. A group of parishioners then clashed with elite police on Tuesday and pushed past them to barricade themselves inside. The furore over the church’s occupation reignited a dispute pitting the Moscow-linked church, which has about 1,000 parishes nationally against its Romanian-linked rival, which has about 300 parishes. Munteanu told a news conference that it was up to clergy and parishioners to resolve their differences without the government getting involved. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

