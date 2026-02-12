Questa mattina, due navi messicane cariche di aiuti umanitari sono entrate nel porto di L’Avana. Le imbarcazioni sono state viste da un testimone mentre si avvicinavano al molo, segnalando un passo importante per le consegne di sostegno al Paese. La presenza delle navi arriva in un momento di bisogno e potrebbe rappresentare un segnale di aiuto concreto per Cuba.

One of the ships, the Papaloapan, carried large quantities of white-wrapped pallets on its deck as it passed beside the El Morro castle before entering the quiet waters of the harbor. The shipment from Mexico arrives just days after the island’s communist-run government announced increasingly strict rationing measures to confront U.S. efforts to cut off Cuba’s fuel supply. Washington in January threatened tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island, saying that Cuba poses an “extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security - a claim Havana denies. Mexico announced the aid delivery after halting shipments of crude and refined products to Cuba in mid-January under pressure from the Trump administration. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Mexican ships carrying humanitarian aid enter Havana Harbor

La presidente del Messico, Claudia Sheinbaum, ha annunciato che il governo sta preparando l'invio di aiuti umanitari a Cuba.

La sicurezza delle Nazioni Unite ha approvato un’eccezione alle sanzioni contro la Corea del Nord.

