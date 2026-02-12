kyrgyzstan moves to purge allies of ousted security chief

Questa mattina in Kyrgyzstan il presidente del parlamento ha annunciato le sue dimissioni. La notizia arriva poco dopo l’allontanamento del capo della sicurezza, che ha portato a una serie di mosse politiche da parte del governo. Le autorità stanno ora cercando di eliminare i sostenitori dell’ex dirigente, mentre la situazione politica del paese resta molto tesa.

Departing speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu was a close ally of ousted State Committee for National Security (GKNB) head Tashiev, seen until this week as the country’s second most powerful official. Japarov and Tashiev had effectively ruled Kyrgyzstan — a mountainous nation of 7 million — in tandem since they rose to power amid mass protests in 2020. The two men had clamped down on media freedom and political opposition in what was once considered Central Asia’s most democratic country. Their supporters, however, credited them with restoring stability and delivering rapid economic growth. Kyrgyz authorities have arrested five prominent supporters of Tashiev on allegations of fomenting disorder and have pushed through a rapid restructuring of the security services he led until Tuesday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente del Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, ha licenziato il capo della sicurezza Kamchybek Tashiev, suo alleato di lunga data.

I ministri delle finanze del G7 e di altri Paesi alleati si sono riuniti a Washington per discutere strategie volte a ridurre la dipendenza dalle terre rare cinesi, risorse fondamentali per l’industria tecnologica e l’economia globale.

