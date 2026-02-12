israel indicts reservist civilian over betting on military operations

Giudici israeliani hanno incriminato un soldato in servizio e un civile, sospettati di aver usato informazioni riservate per scommettere su operazioni militari. Le accuse sono arrivate dopo che le autorità hanno scoperto le scommesse e le attività sospette legate a questi individui. La vicenda ha scosso l’opinione pubblica e sollevato dubbi sulla sicurezza delle informazioni militari.

A statement by the Defence Ministry, Shin Bet internal security service and police after a joint operation said a number of suspects were recently arrested on suspicion of gambling on the website. “This was allegedly based on classified information to which the reservists were exposed through their military duties,” the statement said. Lawyers for those charged were not immediately able to be reached. Israeli media said the case was likely linked to an investigation where an anonymous user bet that Israel would strike Iran on the Friday that it did so in June 2025. The military said that “according to the investigation findings, no operational damage was caused in the current incident”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

