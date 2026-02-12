Ieri a Budapest, il leader dell’opposizione ha accusato membri vicini al governo di preparare la diffusione di un video compromettente. L’obiettivo sembra essere di danneggiarlo prima delle prossime elezioni. La situazione resta tesa, mentre i sostenitori e gli avversari si interrogano sulle reali intenzioni dietro questa manovra.

Orban’s government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs did not respond to emailed Reuters questions on Thursday. Magyar, 44, a divorced father of three, released the video statement after media reports drew attention to a website that hinted at an impending revelation about an illicit incident. The site carried a camera shot of a room and a double bed, and later posted “Coming soon” and the date August 3, 2024, which Magyar said was the date of a party where he had consensual sex with his former girlfriend. He had divorced the year before. No further content had been posted on the website as of Thursday evening and Reuters could not verify who set it up or where any video or other information may be released. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hungary opposition leader flags possible illicit video release ahead of election

La principale opposizione in Ungheria, il partito Tisza, ha appena presentato il suo programma in vista delle elezioni del 12 aprile.

L'opposizione ungherese ha scelto un esperto nel settore energetico per guidare la politica estera in vista delle prossime elezioni di aprile.

