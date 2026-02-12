La Germania ha annunciato che consegnerà altri cinque intercettori missilistici PAC-3 all’Ucraina, ma a condizione che altri paesi contribuiscano con un totale di 30 sistemi. La decisione arriva in un momento di tensione crescente nella regione, con Berlino che cerca di rafforzare il supporto militare senza agire da sola. La consegna dipende ancora dalle donazioni di altri paesi, ma la disponibilità tussa a rafforzare la difesa ucraina nel corso delle prossime settimane.

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany will deliver five additional PAC-3 missile interceptors to Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday. PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced Capability-3, is among the main weapons the West has supplied to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion. “We all know it is about saving lives,” Pistorius said in Brussels after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. “It’s a matter of days and not a matter of weeks or months,” he added. The minister noted that the Patriots announcement has not been approved by national governments yet, but he said he is “very optimistic” the 30+5 can be achieved. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Germany wants to deliver 5 more missile interceptors to Ukraine, defence minister says

Approfondimenti su Germany Ukraine

La Francia e la Germania stanno valutando un nuovo missile balistico terrestre proposto dall’industria aerospaziale europea.

La Germania si sente più vicina agli Stati Uniti che alla Cina, anche se ci sono state tensioni recenti.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Russian fighter jets violating Estonian airspace intercepted by Nato | BBC News

Ultime notizie su Germany Ukraine

Germany wants to deliver 5 more missile interceptors to Ukraine, defence minister saysGermany will deliver ?five additional PAC-3 missile ?interceptors to Ukraine if other countries donate a ?total of 30, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on ... uk.news.yahoo.com

Germany, Forsa poll: CDU/CSU-EPP: 26% AfD-ESN: 24% SPD-S&D: 14% GRÜNE-G/EFA: 13% (+1) LINKE-LEFT: 11% FDP-RE: 3% BSW-NI: 3% +/- vs. 27 January - 02 February 2026 Fieldwork: 03-09 February 2026 Sample size: 2503 europeelects.eu/ger - facebook.com facebook