french diplomat with epstein ties denies accusations after government alerts prosecutor

Un diplomatico francese, accusato di aver trasferito documenti delle Nazioni Unite a Jeffrey Epstein, respinge tutte le accuse. Dopo le segnalazioni del governo, ha preso posizione e si difende dalle accuse che gli vengono rivolte. La vicenda è sotto i riflettori e al momento non ci sono ancora sviluppi ufficiali.

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A French diplomat suspected of transferring United Nations documents to late financier Jeffrey Epstein denies all allegations made against him, his lawyer said. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said this week he had alerted prosecutors and initiated disciplinary proceedings against Aidan, describing the accusations as “extremely serious.” Fabrice Aidan, a mid-level career diplomat who joined France’s foreign ministry in 2000, is mentioned in over 200 documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning convicted sex offender Epstein. Aidan, who worked at the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La diplomatica norvegese Mona Juul si dimette dopo le accuse legate a Epstein.

