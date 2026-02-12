Bruno Retailleau, ex ministro dell’Interno e leader dei Repubblicani, ha annunciato ufficialmente la sua candidatura alle prossime elezioni presidenziali francesi del 2027. La sua scelta arriva in un momento di grande incertezza politica in Francia, con Retailleau che punta a rafforzare il centro-destra e a proporre una linea più dura sui temi della sicurezza e dell’economia. La sua campagna si concentrerà sulla volontà di cambiare alcune politiche del governo attuale e di rappresentare una alternativa concreta agli avversari. Ora si attende di capire quale

Retailleau is due to formally announce his candidacy in a speech later on Thursday. He was reappointed when current Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu took office last October but resigned shortly afterwards, expressing anger over Lecornu’s other cabinet picks. That episode, which also prompted Lecornu to resign before being reappointed by Macron, damaged Retailleau’s standing. Retailleau is a hard-liner on immigration, and spent much of his time as interior minister seeking to ramp up deportations and crack down on drug crime. However, he may struggle to distinguish himself against the far-right RN, led by Le Pen and her protege Jordan Bardella, who have staked out a strong position in the polls thanks to their focus on these issues. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - French conservative Bruno Retailleau to run for president in 2027

