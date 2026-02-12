explainer swiss to vote on proposal to cap the population

La Svizzera si prepara a votare su una proposta che potrebbe fermare la crescita della popolazione a 10 milioni fino al 2050. Il governo e i cittadini discutono se questa misura possa aiutare a gestire meglio le risorse e il territorio, o se invece rischia di limitare lo sviluppo del paese. La decisione arriverà nelle urne tra pochi mesi, mentre il dibattito pubblico si fa sempre più acceso.

SVP, which is the largest force in parliament, has long capitalised on the issue, making anti-immigration rhetoric a cornerstone of its political campaigns. Eager to quell calls for population curbs, Switzerland has secured a “protection clause” in its trade negotiations with the EU, already testing the single market’s principle of free movement of people. Much of the population increase in Switzerland has been due to growth in the workforce driven by its business-friendly, low-tax model and higher wages. WHAT COULD BE THE CONSEQUENCES? The government argues that, even before the long-term 2050 timeframe, the initiative would start jeopardising prosperity and straining EU-Switzerland ties which are vital to the local economy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

