cartel drones become flashpoint between us and mexico

La chiusura improvvisa dell’aeroporto di El Paso, avvenuta nella notte tra martedì e mercoledì, ha acceso una nuova tensione tra Stati Uniti e Messico. Le autorità statunitensi hanno segnalato un’operazione contro un gruppo criminale che avrebbe utilizzato droni per scopi illeciti, provocando il blocco temporaneo dei voli e creando scompiglio tra i passeggeri. La situazione resta sotto controllo, ma il rischio di escalation tra i due paesi si fa sentire.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chaotic closure of the El Paso airport overnight Tuesday, which U.S. authorities blamed on an incursion by a Mexican cartel drone, brought into sharp focus the growing use of unmanned aircraft by crime groups and the crackling tensions between the countries over how to deal with it. Over the past year U.S. security officials have increasingly expressed concern about the use of drones by Mexican cartels, which mostly employ crudely adapted versions of off-the-shelf models to drop drug packages or surveil trafficking routes. There have also been cases, in parts of Mexico further away from the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Messico ha trasferito altri 37 sospetti membri di organizzazioni criminali negli Stati Uniti, secondo quanto comunicato dal ministro della sicurezza messicano.

La polizia messicana ha arrestato il sindaco di Tequila, famoso per essere il luogo di nascita della tequila.

group of cartel drones shot down near the mexico border by border patrol

