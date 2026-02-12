bangladesh votes in landmark election after gen z revolution

Oggi in Bangladesh si vota per le elezioni più importanti degli ultimi anni. Dopo la caduta di Sheikh Hasina, il paese torna alle urne con una sensazione di novità e incertezza. La gente si presenta ai seggi con l’obiettivo di decidere il futuro, mentre la campagna elettorale si chiude tra tensioni e speranze. La giornata si annuncia decisiva per il destino della democrazia locale.

Analysts say a decisive result is crucial for steady governance in the nation of 175 million, as the deadly anti-Hasina protests triggered months of unrest and disrupted key industries, including the garments sector, the world’s second-largest exporter. It is the world’s first election after a revolution led by under-30s, or Gen Z, to be followed by Nepal next month. The contest pits two coalitions led by former allies, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, with opinion polls giving an edge to the BNP. Hasina’s Awami League is banned, and she remains in self-imposed exile in long-term ally India, opening the window for China to expand its influence in Bangladesh as Dhaka’s ties with New Delhi deteriorate. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

A Dhaka, le prime elezioni ispirate ai Gen Z hanno portato in strada un nuovo modo di fare politica.

In Myanmar, le elezioni amministrative si svolgono in una fase successiva, con cittadini che si recano alle urne nonostante le sfide del contesto.

