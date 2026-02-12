Bangladesh votes in landmark election after Gen Z revolution
Oggi in Bangladesh si vota per le elezioni più importanti degli ultimi anni. Dopo la caduta di Sheikh Hasina, il paese torna alle urne con una sensazione di novità e incertezza. La gente si presenta ai seggi con l’obiettivo di decidere il futuro, mentre la campagna elettorale si chiude tra tensioni e speranze. La giornata si annuncia decisiva per il destino della democrazia locale.
Analysts say a decisive result is crucial for steady governance in the nation of 175 million, as the deadly anti-Hasina protests triggered months of unrest and disrupted key industries, including the garments sector, the world’s second-largest exporter. It is the world’s first election after a revolution led by under-30s, or Gen Z, to be followed by Nepal next month. The contest pits two coalitions led by former allies, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, with opinion polls giving an edge to the BNP. Hasina’s Awami League is banned, and she remains in self-imposed exile in long-term ally India, opening the window for China to expand its influence in Bangladesh as Dhaka’s ties with New Delhi deteriorate. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Bangladesh Elezioni
Bangladesh votes in world’s first Gen Z-inspired election
A Dhaka, le prime elezioni ispirate ai Gen Z hanno portato in strada un nuovo modo di fare politica.
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
In Myanmar, le elezioni amministrative si svolgono in una fase successiva, con cittadini che si recano alle urne nonostante le sfide del contesto.
Sonam Wangchuk Arrested! | Is India still a Free Country | Dhruv Rathee
Ultime notizie su Bangladesh Elezioni
Bangladesh votes in landmark election after Gen Z revolutionBangladesh heads to the polls on Thursday, marking a return to democracy after the 2024 ouster of long?time premier Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z?driven uprising, in an election ... uk.news.yahoo.com
Bangladesh votes in landmark polls after deadly uprisingBangladesh votes Thursday in its first election since a deadly 2024 uprising, as parties crushed under Sheikh Hasina's rule return to the fray with a powerful political heir facing an Islamist?led ... msn.com
Il modulo consente di cercare aggiornamenti e video relativi alla notizia pubblicata.