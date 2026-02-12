Alla Fiera del Libro di Damasco, si parla di libri islamisti e cultura curda. Tra le bancarelle si sentono le voci di chi difende le proprie tradizioni e di chi ha vissuto le repressioni passate, come il possesso di libri di Qutb, che un tempo poteva costare la galera. La manifestazione, ora, sembra un segnale di cambiamento nel paese.

DAMASCUS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Owning a copy of Sayyid Qutb’s “Milestones” could land you in jail or worse in Syria when the Assads ruled. But at a Damascus book fair this month, the title by the radical Islamist ideologue was on prominent display and selling well. “In the new Syria, it’s a fair where no book is banned,” said Zuhair al-Barri, the event coordinator, adding that the country had been in “intellectual and cultural darkness” under Assad. All books are permitted, he said, except for those that are at odds with “civil peace and social cohesion”, that “violate the values and customs of Syrian society”, or that glorify the Assad regime. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - At Damascus book fair, Islamist titles and Kurdish culture echo big shifts

