In Alberta, i sostenitori dell’indipendenza hanno intensificato le loro azioni. Dopo aver incontrato alcuni funzionari statunitensi, hanno avviato una nuova campagna di petizioni per spingere verso un voto sull’indipendenza della provincia. La richiesta cresce tra chi chiede di staccarsi dal Canada, alimentando tensioni e discussioni sul futuro della regione.

Volunteer canvassers are hoping to collect by May 2 approximately 177,000 signatures, or 10% of the province’s registered voters, the threshold required to launch a citizen-led referendum on separation from Canada. While unlikely to result in an independent Alberta, the campaign poses a challenge to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to show a united Canadian front in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to annex the country. In the picturesque town of High River in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a slow trickle of residents stopped by a quiet strip mall on a recent Thursday morning to sign their names to the independence petition. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Alberta separatists step up efforts to leave Canada after meeting with Trump officials

Approfondimenti su Alberta Separatists

Dopo aver puntato sulla Groenlandia, Donald Trump ora guarda all'Alberta, in Canada.

Nuovo scontro tra Stati Uniti e Canada.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Alberta separatist meetings part of U.S. efforts to 'destabilize' Canada: Kinew | Power & Politics

Ultime notizie su Alberta Separatists

Alberta separatists step up efforts to leave Canada after meeting with Trump officialsCALGARY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Separatists in Alberta are ramping up a petition campaign aimed at triggering an independence vote in the western province that has long complained its economy is being ... msn.com

Conservatives built the Alberta separatist movement. Now they have to break itFormer Alberta premier Jason Kenney spent years whipping voters into a frenzy against Ottawa. Now, at least, he's doing something to put out the fire he helped start. Will any of his Conservative ... nationalobserver.com

FT: RAPPRESENTANTI DI TRUMP HANNO SEGRETAMENTE CONTATTATO UN GRUPPO SECESSIONISTA CANADESE L'Alberta è una regione petrolifera chiave del Canada, e nella provincia è forte il sentimento a favore dell'uscita dal Pae - facebook.com facebook