us troops to nigeria will avoid combat focus on training military says

Quasi 200 soldati americani stanno per arrivare in Nigeria, ma non andranno in battaglia. La loro missione sarà esclusivamente addestrativa, come confermato dall’esercito locale. La notizia ha suscitato attenzione, anche perché si tratta di una presenza militare di rilievo in un momento delicato per il Paese. I soldati degli Stati Uniti si concentreranno su attività di formazione, lasciando da parte le operazioni di combattimento.

ABUJA, Feb 11 - Nigeria’s military said on Wednesday that about 200 U.S. troops due to arrive in the coming weeks would not take part in combat action and that Nigerian forces would retain full control over all security decisions. This followed comments from a U.S. official on Tuesday that the Pentagon planned to deploy the troops to train Nigerian forces fighting Islamist militants, weeks after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes against what he described as Islamic State targets. Last week, the U.S. military confirmed it had sent a small team to Nigeria, without giving details, marking Washington’s first acknowledgment of personnel on the ground since the Christmas Day strikes. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Gli Stati Uniti invieranno circa 200 soldati in Nigeria per addestrare l’esercito locale a combattere i militanti islamisti.

U.S. Deploys Troops to Nigeria After Renewed Security Talks

