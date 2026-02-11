Gli Stati Uniti continueranno a fare pressione sulla Nazioni Unite per ottenere riforme, anche dopo aver deciso di ritirarsi da numerose missioni. L’ambasciatore americano a Ginevra ha confermato che gli Stati Uniti non mollano e vogliono che l’organizzazione internazionale cambi, pur continuando a pagare le proprie quote. La posizione è chiara: si chiede più efficacia e trasparenza, ma senza abbandonare il sostegno finanziario.

GENEVA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. will keep pressuring the United Nations to reform after withdrawing from dozens of U.N. agencies and cutting millions of dollars in funding last year, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. said on Wednesday. Ambassador Mike Waltz also reiterated that a down payment from Washington to the global organisation would come within weeks. The U.S. is the biggest contributor to the U.N. budget, but under the administration of President Donald Trump it has refused to make mandatory payments to the U.N.’s regular and peacekeeping budgets, and slashed voluntary funding to U.N. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US to keep pressure on UN for reforms while paying its dues, says US ambassador

Approfondimenti su US UN

La ONU aspetta ancora chiarimenti dagli Stati Uniti sui pagamenti del bilancio.

La questione dell’immigrazione torna al centro del dibattito politico negli Stati Uniti.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

CUSMA under pressure, AI takes on cancer care | CTV Your Morning Winnipeg for Feb. 9, 2026

Ultime notizie su US UN

Argomenti discussi: Brent Crude Oil Snaps 2-Day Advance; US-India agreement, tariffs reduced to 18%. Trump: 'Modi will no longer buy Russian oil'; UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock: The United Nations need Europe | Attualità | Parlamento europeo; Markets in the red: fears over AI bubble, US jobs and geopolitical tensions.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Hot Air Fryer 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker 7.6 L - Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Sous Vide Device, Dehydrator with Grill, Keep Warm and Baking Function 199,99€ anziché 269,99€ https://amzn.to/4kg5BQD - facebook.com facebook