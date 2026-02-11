us lawmakers accuse bondi of hiding names of epstein associates

Mercoledì un deputato repubblicano negli Stati Uniti ha accusato il procuratore generale Pam Bondi di aver nascosto i nomi di alcuni associati di Epstein. La polemica si concentra sulla presunta omissione di informazioni che potrebbero collegare figure influenti a un caso ancora sotto i riflettori. La questione ha acceso nuovamente le tensioni tra politica e giustizia, mentre crescono le richieste di chiarezza e trasparenza.

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Republican U.S. lawmaker on Wednesday accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of concealing the names of powerful associates of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as she faced questions about the Justice Department’s handling of investigative files in a charged hearing before a House of Representatives panel. Bondi said Wexner’s name appeared numerous times in other files the department released and that the DOJ unredacted his name on the document “within 40 minutes” of Massie spotting it. The exchange was one of a series of heated confrontations Bondi had with members of the House Judiciary Committee who expressed frustration with the amount of Epstein material the department has redacted and withheld despite a federal law requiring the release of nearly all files. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

L'attentatore di Bondi Beach è stato formalmente accusato di 59 reati, tra cui terrorismo, dopo la recente sparatoria in Australia.

Nuove accuse contro Donald Trump emergono dai cosiddetti Epstein Files.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

