UK defence minister pledges ‘vital’ role in NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission

Il ministro della Difesa britannico John Healey ha confermato che le forze armate del Regno Unito avranno un ruolo fondamentale nella missione NATO in Arctic Sentry. Healey si trova in Norvegia, dove ha dichiarato l’impegno del Regno unito a supportare questa operazione, considerata strategica per la sicurezza della regione artica. La presenza britannica si inserisce in un quadro di crescente attenzione alle aree settentrionali, dove le tensioni tra le potenze si intensificano.

The mission is aimed at bolstering security in the Arctic region, which includes Greenland, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks that he wants to acquire the island - an overseas, autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark. “Demands on defence are rising, and Russia poses the greatest threat to Arctic and High North security that we have seen since the Cold War,” Healey was quoted as saying in the government statement. “We see (Russian President Vladimir) Putin rapidly re-establishing military presence in the region, including reopening old Cold War bases.” Healey is expected to discuss proposals for the mission with his counterparts at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La NATO si prepara a lanciare la missione Arctic Sentry nei prossimi giorni.

Il ministro belga ha suggerito che la NATO dovrebbe avviare un'operazione per rafforzare la sicurezza nella regione artica.

