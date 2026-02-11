Turkish talent manager jailed for 12 years over 2013 ‘Gezi Park’ protests

A Istanbul, una giudice ha condannato Ayse Barim, nota manager turca, a 12 anni e mezzo di carcere. La donna è accusata di aver aiutato i manifestanti durante le proteste di Gezi Park nel 2013. La sentenza arriva dopo un lungo processo, che ha attirato molta attenzione nel paese. La decisione mette in evidenza la dura repressione contro chi si oppone al governo.

Barim was arrested last year as part of an investigation connected to the “Gezi Park” nationwide protests in 2013. Barim was later released due to her health issues. Barim denied the charges and said she did not coordinate actors she worked with or request them to support the protests, as prosecutors alleged, according to earlier court documents and media reports. Barim, who is undergoing medical treatment, will remain free for now pending any appeal. But the court ruled she would continue to be subject to a judicial control measure banning her from travelling abroad, Demiroren also reported. In the harsh crackdown that followed, human rights groups say 11 people were killed and more than 8,000 injured, and more than 3,000 were arrested. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

