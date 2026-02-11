turkish and greek leaders set for talks on migration maritime borders

Questa mattina ad Ankara, il presidente turco Tayyip Erdogan riceve il premier greco Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I due leader si incontrano per discutere di questioni legate alla migrazione e ai confini marittimi tra i due paesi. L’incontro arriva in un momento di tensione, ma anche di tentativi di dialogo tra Ankara e Atene. Entrambi vogliono trovare soluzioni per gestire i flussi di migranti e mantenere aperti i canali di comunicazione.

Fifteen migrants died in a shipwreck off the Greek island of Chios last week after their boat collided with a Greek coastguard vessel and sank in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast. Mitsotakis will be accompanied by ministers responsible for foreign affairs, finance, development and migration, Greek officials said. Developments in the Middle East, Iran and Ukraine, migration, trade and organised crime are also likely to be on the agenda. Greek Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lana Zochiou said on Tuesday the aim was “to assess the progress of bilateral cooperation” and “to keep communication channels open to defuse any potential crises”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

