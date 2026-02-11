I raid russi colpiscono ancora nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk. Quattro civili sono rimasti uccisi in diversi attacchi, secondo quanto riferito dal governatore Oleksandr. I raid continuano a seminare paura e distruzione, senza alcuna tregua. La situazione resta tesa e la popolazione cerca di restare al sicuro.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian strikes killed four civilians on Wednesday in different localities in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said. Ganzha, writing on Telegram, said the attacks occurred in three small localities near the town of Synelnykove, east of the regional centre of Dnipro. In one attack, a man was killed and his wife wounded. In a different locality, a couple and their 45-year-old son was killed and a man wounded. A woman was hurt in a third village. L’11 febbraio (Reuters) - Gli attacchi russi hanno ucciso quattro civili mercoledì in diverse località della regione sud-orientale ucraina di Dnipropetrovsk, ha detto il governatore regionale Oleksandr Ganzha. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Russian strikes kill four in Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says

Approfondimenti su Dnipropetrovsk Region

Questa mattina nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk, in Ucraina, un attacco di droni russi ha causato la morte di 12 persone e il ferimento di altre 7.

I droni hanno colpito ancora in Tigray, uccidendo una persona e ferendone un’altra.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Russian strike hits Dnipro: 4 dead, 40 injured

Ultime notizie su Dnipropetrovsk Region

Argomenti discussi: We will stop the Russian shadow fleet, warning from 14 EU countries. New trilateral in Abu Dhabi on 1 February; Russian strike kills father and three children near Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

Russian strikes kill four in Dnipropetrovsk region, governor saysRussian strikes killed four civilians on Wednesday in different localities in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said. reuters.com

Russian strikes near Kharkiv kill four, including children, Ukraine saysThe bodies of three toddlers and a 34-year-old man were pulled from the wreckage of a house in north-eastern Ukraine. yahoo.com

Again Russia stands undefeated in Ukraine! As Over 250,000 Russian troops move to take over Kiev in Ukraine today. . . . . . . . - facebook.com facebook