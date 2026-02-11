Russian strike kills father and three children near Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Una famiglia di quattro persone, tra cui tre bambini, è stata uccisa ieri sera in un attacco con droni russi vicino a Kharkiv. Un padre e i suoi figli sono stati colpiti mentre si trovavano a casa, in un attacco che ha sconvolto la zona. Le autorità ucraine hanno confermato che si tratta di un nuovo raid che colpisce ancora una volta le aree vicino al confine. Nessuna rivendicazione ufficiale, ma si temono ripercussioni sulla già fragile situazione nella regione.

KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike killed four people, including three small children and their father, in a town west of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday. Russia attacked Ukraine with 129 drones overnight, the Ukrainian air force said, adding that of these 112 were shot down or neutralised. According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a drone hit a residential building housing a family of five in the town of Bohodukhiv late on Tuesday. “As a result of the strike, the house was completely destroyed and engulfed in flames, and the family was trapped under the rubble,” it said on the Telegram messaging app. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Approfondimenti su Kharkiv Strike

Questa mattina nella regione di Dnipropetrovsk, in Ucraina, un attacco di droni russi ha causato la morte di 12 persone e il ferimento di altre 7.

Un attacco con droni russi ha colpito la città di Odesa, nel sud dell’Ucraina.

Ultime notizie su Kharkiv Strike

