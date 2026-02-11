Russia says it won’t breach limits of expired nuclear treaty if US does the same

La Russia ha annunciato che continuerà a rispettare i limiti di missili e testate nucleari previsti dal trattato New START con gli Stati Uniti, anche se il documento ufficialmente è scaduto la settimana scorsa. Mosca ha detto che non violerà nessuna regola finché Washington non farà lo stesso. La decisione arriva in un momento di tensione tra le due potenze, ma la Russia preferisce mantenere la linea di rispetto fino a nuovi accordi.

The 2010 treaty ran out on February 5, leaving the world’s two biggest nuclear-armed powers with no binding constraints on their strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time in more than half a century. U.S. President Donald Trump declined a formal proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to voluntarily abide by the New START limits for another year. Lavrov said Moscow would stick to the limits itself for now anyway. The treaty’s expiry has spurred fears of a three-way arms race involving Russia, the U.S. and China, which has far fewer warheads than the other two countries but is arming rapidly. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina, il Papa ha fatto un appello ai leader di Russia e Stati Uniti affinché rinnovino il trattato nucleare New START.

La Russia ha detto di essere disponibile a discutere di sicurezza nucleare, ma avverte che risponderà con fermezza a qualsiasi nuova minaccia.

