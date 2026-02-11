A Mosca, un gruppo di uomini indiani con borse sportive aspetta in fila al controllo passaporti in un aeroporto affollato. La Russia cerca di risolvere il problema della mancanza di lavoratori, aggravato dalla guerra, puntando ora sempre più sull’India per trovare personale. Le questure sono piene di giovani che sperano di partire per un lavoro stabile, mentre le aziende russe cercano di colmare i vuoti lasciati dal calo di manodopera locale.

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A group of weary-looking Indian men carrying sports bags queued at passport control at a busy Moscow airport one recent evening after flying over 2,700 miles - and via Uzbekistan - to get work. “I have a contract for one year. In the rubbish disposal business. The money is good,” said Ajit, one of the men, speaking in English. Faced with what the authorities say is an immediate shortage of at least 2.3 million workers, a shortfall exacerbated by the strain of Russia’s war in Ukraine and one that Russia’s traditional source of foreign labour - Central Asians - is not able to fill, Moscow is turning to a new supplier: India. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Russia, facing labour crunch worsened by war, pivots to India for workers

