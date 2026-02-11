rain further batters storm hit portugal thousands evacuated

Vengono evacuate migliaia di persone nel nord del Portogallo, dove le piogge intense continuano a colpire le zone già devastate dalle tempeste. Le autorità hanno aperto rifugi di emergenza e stanno lavorando per mettere in sicurezza le aree più a rischio, mentre le acque allagano campagne e piccoli paesi. La situazione resta critica e si teme che le piogge possano peggiorare nelle prossime ore.

A succession of deadly storms has hammered mostly central and southern parts of the country since late January, blowing roofs off houses, flooding several towns and leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity for days. At least 15 people have died as a consequence of the storms, including indirect victims. COIMBRA, Portogallo, 11 febbraio (Reuters) - Mercoledì una pioggia ancora più intensa ha inondato diverse aree rurali nel nord del Portogallo colpito dalla tempesta, lasciando gli argini a rischio di rottura intorno alla città medievale di Coimbra e costringendo le autorità a evacuare circa 3. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Una persona è morta in Portogallo, dove le acque di piena hanno travolto un’auto.

