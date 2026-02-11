qatar emir and trump discuss regional de escalation royal court says

Il telefono tra l’Emiro del Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, e il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, si è concentrato sulla de-escalation nella regione. Entrambi hanno parlato di sforzi per portare stabilità, senza entrare in dettagli. La conversazione arriva in un momento di tensione crescente e mostra come le due parti cerchino di trovare un punto di incontro.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed in a phone call efforts for regional de-escalation and stability, the Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday. The call comes ahead of a meeting between Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen U.S. talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran's missile arsenal and other security threats beyond its nuclear programme.

Questa mattina in Oman si tengono nuovi colloqui tra Stati Uniti e Iran, dopo che Tehran ha chiesto di spostare il luogo dell’incontro.

Donald Trump ha annunciato una piccola de-escalation a Minneapolis.

