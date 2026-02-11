polish woman jailed in uk for murdering partner and burying her in garden

Una donna polacca è stata condannata in Inghilterra per aver ucciso il partner e aver nascosto il suo corpo smembrato nel giardino di casa. La polizia ha trovato i resti sepolti nel giardino della coppia, dopo che i vicini avevano segnalato strani rumori e odori sospetti. La donna, che ora sta scontando la condanna, aveva negato le accuse fin dall’inizio, ma le prove raccolte hanno portato alla condanna definitiva.

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Polish woman who murdered her partner and then buried her dismembered body in the garden of the house they shared in England was jailed for a minimum of 21 years on Wednesday. Anna Podedworna, 40, had moved from Poland to Derby, central England with Izabela Zablocka in 2009 to look for work. Zablocka, then 30, was reported missing the following year after contact with her mother and daughter in Poland suddenly stopped. Prosecutors said Podedworna killed Zablocka in 2010 and then used her skills as a professional butcher to cut her body in half and bury her in their garden, which she later had concreted over. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

