Poland and Italy say they will not join Trump’s Board of Peace

Polonia e Italia hanno deciso di non entrare a far parte del Board of Peace di Donald Trump. I due governi hanno annunciato la scelta mercoledì, confermando di non voler partecipare all’iniziativa del presidente americano. La notizia arriva mentre cresce la tensione tra Washington e i due Paesi europei, che preferiscono mantenere una posizione di neutralità. Nessun commento ufficiale sui motivi, ma la decisione sembra voler sottolineare una certa autonomia rispetto alle politiche di Trump.

WARSAW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Poland and Italy will not join U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, Warsaw and Rome said on Wednesday, adding to the list of Washington’s allies remaining on the sidelines. Initially designed to cement Gaza’s ceasefire, Trump sees the Board of Peace taking a wider role in resolving global conflicts which some countries fear means it could become a rival to the United Nations. This along with the fact that Russia and Belarus were invited to join means many Western countries have taken a cautious approach. “Our relations with the United States have been and will remain our priority, so if the circumstances change that will enable joining the work of the Board, we do not rule out any scenario. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

