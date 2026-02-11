passenger describes panic on board plane that crash landed in somalia

Un passeggero di 70 anni ha raccontato il panico e la paura a bordo del volo che si è schiantato sulla spiaggia di Mogadiscio. L'uomo ha descritto come i passeggeri abbiano vissuto momenti di terrore prima dell’atterraggio d’emergenza, con l’aereo che ha terminato la sua corsa in modo improvviso e drammatico. La scena ha lasciato tutti sotto shock, mentre le autorità cercano di capire cosa abbia causato il disastro.

The plane, a Fokker 50 operated by Starsky Aviation, sustained an unspecified technical issue soon after takeoff on Tuesday. It was forced to return to Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, where it skidded off the runway, only coming to a stop near the seashore. Pictures posted on social media showed passengers exiting the plane and walking in shallow water after the pilot urged them to escape quickly, in case of fire. The Somali Civil Aviation Authority said all 55 people on board the plane were taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and care. The pilot has been praised by the airline for his quick thinking and for remaining calm. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

