La NATO ha avviato ufficialmente “Arctic Sentry”, una missione per rafforzare la sua presenza nell’Artico. L’obiettivo è mostrare forza nella regione, dove tensioni crescono e la presenza militare si fa sempre più strategica. La decisione arriva dopo un accordo tra gli alleati per ridurre le tensioni, ma il rischio di scontri rimane elevato. La missione prevede l’invio di truppe e mezzi militari, con l’intento di controllare meglio i territori freddi e vasti dell’Artico.

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - NATO said on Wednesday it had begun a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic as part of an agreement to defuse severe tensions with. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - NATO has begun “Arctic Sentry”, a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic

Approfondimenti su Arctic Sentry

La NATO si prepara a lanciare la missione Arctic Sentry nei prossimi giorni.

#NATO-Arctic Sentry || Il ministro della Difesa britannico John Healey ha confermato che le forze armate del Regno Unito avranno un ruolo fondamentale nella missione NATO in Arctic Sentry.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

NATO Prepares New Arctic Mission Following Trump's Ambitions to Seize Greenland #shortvideos #news

Ultime notizie su Arctic Sentry

NATO has begun Arctic Sentry, a mission to strengthen its presence in the ArcticNATO said on Wednesday it had begun a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic as part of an agreement to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's ... reuters.com

NATO starts military planning for Arctic mission amid Greenland disputeBERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO has started military planning for an Arctic Sentry mission, a spokesperson for the alliance's military headquarters SHAPE said on Tuesday, against a backdrop of tensions ... msn.com

Il Sole 24 ORE. . L'articolo: https://www.ilsole24ore.com/art/groenlandia-regno-unito-propone-l-operazione-arctic-sentry-AIwDDwtrefresh_ce - facebook.com facebook