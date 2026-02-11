Questa mattina in northwest Pakistan, cinque poliziotti sono stati uccisi durante un attacco da parte di militanti. La zona è sotto shock e le forze di sicurezza stanno cercando di capire cosa sia successo. La polizia ha già avviato le indagini, mentre il governo locale condanna l’evento e promette di rafforzare la presenza militare. La violenza nel distretto di Dera Ismail Khan si fa ancora più preoccupante.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Militants killed five police officers in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said, as the South Asian nation grapples with a rising wave of Islamist violence. Police said they came under attack upon their return from an operation against militants on the outskirts of the city of Dera Ismail Khan. The militants, who were hiding in a forest, opened fire on the police patrols, a police statement said. It said the police killed four of the militants in a retaliatory attack. The city sits on the edge of lawless Waziristan district along the Afghan border, which has long been home to Islamist militants, mainly local Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Militants kill five police in attack in northwest Pakistan

Approfondimenti su Dera Ismail Khan

Le forze di sicurezza pakistane hanno ucciso 145 militanti in meno di due giorni, dopo una serie di attacchi coordinati in Balochistan.

Migliaia di persone sono scappate dalla regione montuosa nel nord-ovest del Pakistan.

Six ISIL fighters, 3 police officers killed in northwest Turkiye raid

Ultime notizie su Dera Ismail Khan

