I cittadini di Barbados sono usciti oggi alle urne per le elezioni generali. Mia Mottley, attuale premier, punta a ottenere un terzo mandato storico. Le votazioni si sono svolte senza problemi evidenti, e ora si aspetta il risultato che potrebbe confermare la sua leadership per altri quattro anni. La campagna elettorale si è concentrata su questioni economiche e sociali, ma il vero focus resta sulla possibilità di mantenere il controllo del governo.

Barbados, the Caribbean’s easternmost country, is home to around 283,000 people and is a little over half the size of Singapore. Mottley has built one of the strongest global profiles of any Caribbean leader, and was rumored to be a potential candidate for the next United Nations chief. She has served as rotating chair of the Caribbean Community, advocated internationally for stronger action against climate change, and in 2021 presided over the former British colony’s transition into a republic. Only one other leader has ever served more than two terms in a row in Barbados, which has no term limits, and Mottley would be the first woman to do so. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Mia Mottley aims for historic third term in Barbados election

Approfondimenti su Mia Mottley

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Barbados PM Mia Mottley’s Sends SHOCKWAVES, rejects U.S. Pressure in Caribbean

Ultime notizie su Mia Mottley

Mia Mottley aims for historic third term in Barbados electionVoters across Barbados headed to the polls on Wednesday to cast ballots in the Caribbean island nation's general election in which Prime Minister Mia Mottley will seek a third term, facing off against ... reuters.com

Barbadians vote for a new government on February 11BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Saturday night named Febuary 11 as the date for a general election in her country, the second occasion that she has called a snap ... jamaicaobserver.com