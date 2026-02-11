Measles cases in Europe Central Asia drop 75% in 2025 agencies say

Nei primi mesi del 2025, i casi di morbillo in Europa e Asia centrale sono diminuiti del 75% rispetto all’anno precedente. Lo dicono i dati preliminari raccolti da 53 paesi della regione europea dell’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità. La riduzione è significativa, ma le autorità sanitarie continuano a monitorare la situazione, perché il rischio di focolai rimane.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Measles cases across Europe and Central Asia fell 75% in 2025 from a year earlier, preliminary data from 53 countries in the WHO European Region showed, though U.N. children’s agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization warned the risk of fresh outbreaks remains. The countries reported 33,998 measles cases in 2025, a significant drop from 127,412 cases in 2024, the agencies said. Despite the drop, the number of cases in 2025 was higher than in most years since 2000, and several countries reported increases from 2024. Measles cases continue to be detected in 2026 in the WHO European Region, the agency said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

