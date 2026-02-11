le pen lawyers tell french appeals court she did not intend to do wrong

Le Pen si difende davanti ai giudici di Parigi. I suoi avvocati hanno ribadito che la leader dell’estrema destra francese non aveva intenzione di fare qualcosa di sbagliato. La discussione si è concentrata sulla mancanza di volontà di commettere un illecito e sulla sua buona fede. La sentenza non è ancora arrivata, ma intanto Marine Le Pen si presenta in tribunale con la certezza di aver agito senza malizia.

Le Pen, the longtime leader of the far-right National Rally (RN), was handed a five-year ban from running for public office last March after being convicted of misusing European Union funds. She had been widely seen as a likely frontrunner in the 2027 race until she and others were found guilty of misappropriating more than 4 million euros ($4.7 million) in EU funds. Judges ruled that between 2004 and 2016 they used funds earmarked for work at the European Parliament to pay staff who were in fact working for the party. Le Pen, who has denied the charges, hopes the ban will be overturned or reduced on appeal, allowing her to run in 2027. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

