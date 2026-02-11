Lavrov says US restrictions on Russia’s role in Venezuela oil business are discrimination

Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov ha accusato gli Stati Uniti di discriminare la Russia nel settore petrolifero venezuelano. Durante una conferenza stampa a Mosca, Lavrov ha detto che le nuove restrizioni imposte dagli Stati Uniti mirano a escludere Mosca dal mercato venezuelano, creando un trattamento ingiusto. La Russia respinge queste misure e le considera un tentativo di limitare la sua influenza in America Latina.

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that new U.S. restrictions on the role of Russia and other countries in Venezuela’s oil business were blatant discrimination. The Kremlin said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow planned to seek clarification from the United States about the new restrictions. The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a general license to facilitate the exploration and production of oil and gas in Venezuela. The license did not authorise transactions involving Russian and Chinese nationals or entities. Lavrov said Russia was in touch with Washington on the issue and wanted to conduct mutually-respectful work “without the idea of domination”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La Russia intende chiedere chiarimenti agli Stati Uniti sulle nuove restrizioni sul petrolio venezuelano.

Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov ha commentato che le azioni degli Stati Uniti, tra cui l’intervento in Venezuela e le minacce all’Iran, stanno contribuendo a indebolire e frammentare l’ordine internazionale.

