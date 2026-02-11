kosovo parliament set to elect government after year of deadlock

Questa sera a Pristina il parlamento dovrebbe approvare il nuovo governo di Albin Kurti, dopo un anno di stallo politico. I deputati si riuniscono per decidere se confermare la squadra di ministri guidata dal premier, che cerca di uscire da un periodo difficile e di riprendere il cammino istituzionale. La seduta è molto attesa, perché potrebbe segnare una svolta nel panorama politico del paese.

The new government’s most urgent tasks include approving the 2026 budget and securing international loans and aid packages worth hundreds of millions of euros. It will also face major challenges including tensions with Serbia and reforming health and education systems that lag its Balkan neighbours. Kurti’s Vetevendosje party won 57 seats in the 120-seat parliament in an election in December, and now expects to form a coalition with several small ethnic minority parties. “Political parties have agreed to hold the constitutive session at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), and then we will proceed with the vote for the government,” outgoing speaker of the parliament Dimal Basha told media late on Tuesday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

