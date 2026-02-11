Questa mattina a Nairobi, un tribunale kenyota ha formalizzato l’accusa contro il leader di una setta apocalittica, Paul Mackenzie, e altri sette membri. Sono stati accusati di aver causato decine di morti, legate alle pratiche della setta. La polizia ha arrestato i sospetti e sta indagando sui dettagli di questa tragedia. La vicenda ha scosso l’intera comunità e riaccende il dibattito sulla sicurezza e il controllo sulle religioni alternative.

Prosecutors say Mackenzie and his Good News International Church organised a cult in which they ordered followers to starve themselves and their children to death to go to heaven before the world ended. Mackenzie has denied the accusations. By 2025, two years after investigations began, prosecutors said more than 400 bodies had been recovered from Shakahola Forest, which is located in Kilifi County on Kenya’s east coast. Investigators widened their focus to other suspected grave sites and by August 2025, 52 bodies had been recovered from shallow graves in and around Kwa Binzaro, which lies around 30 km (18 miles) from Shakahola. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Kenyan court charges cult leader over dozens more deaths

