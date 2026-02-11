Israel’s Netanyahu expected to press Trump over Iran diplomacy

Netanyahu si prepara a incontrare Trump alla Casa Bianca. Lunedì il primo ministro israeliano arriverà a Washington, dove ha in programma di discutere con il presidente americano di Iran e delle strategie per fermare il suo programma nucleare. L’incontro si svolge in un momento di alta tensione tra i due alleati, con Netanyahu che punta a rafforzare il sostegno degli Stati Uniti sulle questioni di sicurezza regionale.

WASHINGTONJERUSALEM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will host Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen U.S. talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran’s missile arsenal and other security threats that go beyond its nuclear program. In his seventh meeting with Trump since the president returned to office nearly 13 months ago, Netanyahu will be looking to influence the next round of U.S. discussions with Iran following nuclear negotiations held in Oman last Friday amid heightened Middle East tensions. Trump has threatened to carry out strikes on Iran if an agreement is not reached, and Tehran has responded with vows to retaliate, fueling fears of a wider regional war. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Netanyahu volerà negli Stati Uniti questa settimana e incontrerà Donald Trump a Washington.

Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha dichiarato di voler ridurre gradualmente la dipendenza di Israele dall’assistenza militare statunitense nei prossimi dieci anni.

Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible NEW Iran strikes: Report

