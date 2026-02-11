israeli court ordered prisons to give palestinian detainees more food they are still hungry

Un tribunale israeliano ha ordinato alle carceri di aumentare la quantità di cibo per i detenuti palestinesi. Nonostante la decisione, molti di loro continuano a lamentarsi di fame e cattive condizioni alimentari. La situazione resta tesa e i detenuti chiedono che le promesse vengano rispettate al più presto.

Samer Khawaireh, 45, told Reuters that all he was given to eat in Israel’s Megiddo and Nafha prisons was ten thin pieces of bread over the course of a day, with a bit of hummus and tahini. Twice a week some tuna. Videos saved on Khawaireh’s phone show him at normal weight before he was detained in the West Bank city of Nablus last April, and clearly emaciated upon his release. He says he lost 22 kg (49 pounds) during nine months in captivity, emerging a month ago covered in scabies sores and so gaunt and dishevelled his 9-year-old son Azadeen didn’t recognise him. Reuters could not independently determine the total number of prisons where the scarcity of food prevailed, or the total number of inmates who experienced its toll. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

