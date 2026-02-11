Iran says it won’t negotiate over its missile capabilities

L’Iran ha chiarito che le sue capacità missilistiche sono un tema che non si tocca. Un consigliere del leader supremo ha ribadito che non ci saranno negoziati su questo fronte, definendolo un punto fermo del paese. La posizione ferma arriva in un momento di tensione crescente nella regione.

U.S. and Iranian diplomats held indirect talks last week in Oman, amid a regional naval buildup by the U.S. threatening Iran. “The Islamic Republic’s missile capabilities are non-negotiable,” Ali Shamkhani said according to state media while appearing in a march commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Washington has long sought to extend talks on Iran’s nuclear capabilities to cover its missile programme as well. Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, but has repeatedly ruled out linking the issue to other questions including missiles. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Nei giorni scorsi, l’Iran ha riaffermato la sua capacità di lanciare missili balistici, anche mentre si prepara a riprendere i negoziati nucleari con gli Stati Uniti in Oman.

Questa mattina a Muscat, Iran e Stati Uniti si incontrano per negoziati sulla questione nucleare.

Iran moves U.S. nuclear negotiations over ballistic missile concerns

