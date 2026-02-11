Factbox-Why is Bangladesh holding a national referendum alongside its general election?
Oggi in Bangladesh si svolge un referendum nazionale insieme alle prime elezioni parlamentari dopo le proteste che hanno portato alla caduta del precedente governo. Le urne sono aperte e si aspettano le prime indicazioni sui risultati nelle prossime ore. La consultazione si tiene in un momento di tensione politica e sociale nel paese.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will hold a national referendum on Thursday together with its first parliamentary election since violent protests ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The referendum will give people a chance to vote on reforms to state institutions. Here is a look at why the referendum is being held, and what it entails. The interim government that took power after Hasina’s ouster approved the charter’s implementation order in November, saying public approval was necessary for key changes. Other questions cover the implementation of 30 charter reforms - including term limits for prime ministers and enhanced presidential powers, along with broader changes in line with political parties’ commitments. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
