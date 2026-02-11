Una sparatoria ha sconvolto una scuola superiore nel Canada occidentale. Dieci persone, tra cui il presunto assalitore, sono morte in un attacco armato. La polizia ha confermato che l’autrice sarebbe una donna e che l’episodio ha lasciato studenti, insegnanti e famiglie sconvolti. Le autorità stanno indagando sui motivi dietro questa tragedia.

Canada has tightened its gun laws in recent years, but has experienced mass shootings in the past and gun ownership is permitted. No. Canada has much stricter gun laws than the United States, but Canadians are allowed to own firearms providing they have a licence. Restricted or prohibited firearms, like handguns, must also be registered. Canadians must be over 18 and pass a firearms safety course to hold a licence, which is renewed every five years. Children aged 12-17 can get a minor’s licence, allowing them to borrow non-restricted firearms like most rifles or shotguns for hunting or shooting competitions, and buy ammunition. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Explainer-How widespread is gun ownership in Canada?

Approfondimenti su Canada HighSchool

I senatori democratici negli Stati Uniti chiedono al Pentagono di avviare subito un’indagine su SpaceX.

Questa mattina a Chisinau si sono verificati blackout diffusi nell’intera Moldova.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

The Smartest Dog Breeds Ranked

Ultime notizie su Canada HighSchool

Explainer-How Widespread Is Gun Ownership in Canada?No. Canada has much stricter gun laws than the United States, but ?Canadians are allowed to own firearms providing they have ?a licence. Restricted or prohibited firearms, like handguns, must also be ... usnews.com