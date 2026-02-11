eu to meet in belgian castle to tackle economic rivalry with us china

Questa mattina, i leader dell’Unione Europea si sono riuniti in un castello in Belgio per discutere di come rafforzare la propria posizione economica rispetto a Stati Uniti e Cina. La riunione arriva in un momento di crescente competizione tra le grandi potenze, e i politici europei vogliono trovare strategie per mantenere la propria influenza e crescita. Durante l’incontro, si sono analizzate varie opzioni per sostenere le imprese europee e rispondere alle sfide globali.

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Union leaders gather in a Belgian castle on Thursday to thrash out how they can compete economically with a global rival like China and a less reliable ally like the U.S. as the rules-based world order frays. EU growth has been persistently lower than that of the United States over the past two decades, with EU productivity and innovation, particularly in fields like AI, falling short. The EU is now contending with Donald Trump’s trade war, and most recently tariff threats over Greenland, as well as Chinese restrictions on exports of critical minerals that the 27-nation bloc urgently needs. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

